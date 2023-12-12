GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — New details about a proposed soccer stadium in Grand Rapids were revealed Tuesday.

The stadium could have the capacity for 8,500 people and would draw more than 164,000 visitors per season, Grand Rapids Deputy City Manager Kate Berens said.

Grand Action 2.0 is working on the project with the city, Kent County and the Grand Rapids-Kent County Convention/Arena Authority.

Over the next 30 years, the stadium is projected to spur more than $400 million in new net economic activity in Grand Rapids, Berens said. She also said it would result in a $5.2 million increase in Grand Rapids wage earnings and 330 new operation and construction jobs.

The stadium could not only be used for soccer, but also for college and high school competition. Organizers hope to host 17 professional matches and 56 other events each year.

“As we probably all know from watching the Women’s World Cup recently, everybody in the world is a fan of soccer,” Berens said. “As we have a diverse population here in Kent County and Grand Rapids, we want to continue to diversify the entertainment options we have.”

A rendering designed by Progressive AE shows what a Grand Rapids soccer stadium could look like. (Courtesy Grand Action 2.0)

The project took a step forward on Tuesday, with a city committee unanimously approving a resolution that agreed to a memorandum of understanding regarding building a soccer stadium. The full city commission still has to approve it later Tuesday evening. The memorandum of understanding essentially allows work on the project to continue.

The stadium isn’t a done deal yet. Grand Action 2.0’s executive director, Kara Wood, told News 8 in November that they’re still looking for a final location, but they hope to get one in the downtown area.

A year ago, Grand Action 2.0 was considering a site near the YMCA north of Pearl Street and west of US-131. It’s now one of several possible sites.

“A site very close to downtown would be desirable because of the access to hotel rooms, restaurants and other amenities,” Wood said last month. “The leagues that are interested in West Michigan are certainly interested in a downtown location.”

The goal is to get a team before the 2026 World Cup comes to North America, Wood said.

An agreement was made on Oct. 6 that helped move the project forward. The Grand Rapids-Kent County Convention/Arena Authority Board confirmed in writing that it would work with Grand Action 2.0 to develop, fund, construct and operate a soccer stadium.

Those are the same groups teaming up to build the Acrisure Amphitheater in Grand Rapids.

The soccer stadium project was in the schematic design phase as recently as early November. Organizers have been looking at how much the stadium would cost and what team could be involved. Wood previously confirmed they have received interest from both Major League Soccer and the United Soccer League.

“The quality and size of the stadium is one that is then expected to support having a team from league that operates the highest professional league that would be in existence in the state of Michigan,” Berens said Tuesday.