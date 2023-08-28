GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Grand Rapids has been removed from a civil lawsuit filed by the family of a man who was shot and killed by a police officer last year.

A federal judge, meanwhile, denied ex-officer Christopher Schurr’s motion to dismiss. That means the excessive force suit against him will continue to move forward.

In his Monday ruling, Judge Paul Maloney said Patrick Lyoya’s family’s attorneys failed to provide facts to demonstrate a link between allegations of racial discrimination by the city and Schurr’s actions. But Maloney said the facts were there to support allegations against Schurr himself.

Schurr shot and killed Lyoya on April 4, 2022, during a traffic stop in Grand Rapids. Video from the traffic stop shows Lyoya run away from Schurr and the two struggle over Schurr’s Taser. Ultimately, Schurr, who was on top of Lyoya trying to hold him down, shot him in the back of the head.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker charged Schurr with second-degree murder in June of last year. Schurr has argued self-defense but prosecutors say his use of force was not reasonable. The criminal case is currently awaiting a hearing before the Michigan Court of Appeals, which should happen in September.