City releases GRPD public trust report card results

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Grand Rapids spent $150,000 to learn how citizens truly feel about the police department, and the results have been released.

On the grading scale, the Grand Rapids Police Department scored a 68 out of 100 on trust and 69 out of 100 on safety, which is a D+.

“We always try to be 100 percent or 100 out of 100. With that said, it gives us a direction with what we need to do. I don’t think they are bad scores,” GRPD Chief Eric Payne said.

The newly promoted chief added that the city is always looking to do better.

The city says 2,400 people were surveyed over three months. Surveys were given online on social media sites and other online platforms between July 1 to Sept. 30.

“It helps us direct our resources in different areas,” Payne said.

People were asked to rate how they feel from 0-10 on three issues (0 meaning totally disagree and 10 meaning totally agree.):

When it comes to the threat of crime, how safe do you feel in your neighborhood?

The police in my neighborhood treat local residents with respect.

The police in my neighborhood listen to and take into account the concerns of local residents.

People were also asked what the number one issue or problem is in their neighborhood. The city says traffic or speeding came up most often.

News 8 asked Chief Payne what he plans to do to improve the store.

“It’s what we’ve been doing. We continue to work at the community engagement. I believe it’s huge what we’re doing out in the community. Again, I’ve said from the beginning, my number one priority in taking this job is a safe community, building trust and transparency.” Payne said. “I think Elucd (the company that created the surveys) is a big part of all three of those things.”

The chief had no specific ideas at this time. The city plans to continue surveying at least until March when the contract with Elucd expires.

“We are always looking for new ways of engaging community,” Payne said.

To view the results from the survey, you can visit the city of Grand Rapids’ website.