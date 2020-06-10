City: Riot cost Grand Rapids more than $2 million

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids has updated preliminary estimates for what the downtown riot on May 30 and 31 cost the city, now putting the total at $2,069,729.61.
The grand total is broken down into structural damage and damage to city departments.
STRUCTURAL DAMAGE
The city says the total estimate for structural damage is $748,000.
A damage assessment team put damage estimates for buildings at $448,000.
Kent County’s 82 Ionia facility had damage to the internal sprinkler system, estimated at about $300,000 in damages.
The city is still waiting on an assessment from the insurance company, which could take a few more weeks.
CITY DEPARTMENT COSTS
Damage to city departments is estimated at $1,321,720.61, officials say, including the cost of equipment and employee response to the riot.
Mobile GR, which is over transportation is Grand Rapids, estimated a total of $5,532.04 in damages:
- Employee costs: $2,906.04
- Equipment costs: $2,626
DDCE Building Division estimated overtime costs for employees at $1,210.
The Grand Rapids Police Department estimated a total of $1,200,922.76 in damages:
- Employee overtime: $503,141.73
- Supplies: $101,348.41
- Equipment: $351,432.41
- Vehicles: $245,000
The Grand Rapids Fire Department estimated $56,725.81 in employee overtime costs.
The Public Works Department estimated a total of $57,330 in damages:
- Equipment: $48,300
- Miscellaneous and waste disposal: $760
- Employee overtime costs: $8,270.
The city notes that these are rough estimates. The totals were sent to the state in regards to declaring a state of emergency.
The Downtown Development Authority on Wednesday allotted more than $218,000 to help businesses damaged in the riot.