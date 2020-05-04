City of Grand Rapids holds virtual town hall

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Grand Rapids is holding a virtual town hall Monday evening. During the town hall, the community can meet the finalists for the director of oversight and public accountability position.

The meeting is from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and can be found on the city of Grand Rapids’ Facebook page. The meeting will also be shown on Comcast channel 26 in English and on YouTube in Spanish.

The city says the oversight and public accountability position builds and maintains the trust of the public and is a connection between the fire and police departments. The position also oversees independent reviews and investigates alleged misconduct of city employees.

The city says it is necessary that the person who holds the position has an understanding of public safety operations and challenges.

The position has been narrowed down to three finalists: Brandon Davis, Kristen Rewa and William Weeden.

Davis has been interim director of the City of Grand Rapids’ Office of Oversight and Public Accountability since Aug. 2019.

Rewa is an assistant city attorney for the City of Grand Rapids and provides police and fire operations with legal council.

Weeden leads a criminal law and civil rights legal practice in Chicago. He previously served as the executive director of a community oversight board in the Nashville, Tennessee.

Questions for the town hall can be submitted by commenting on Facebook, calling 311 or 616.456.3000. You can also text OPA to 73224. Spanish interpretation is available for questions submitted by phone.