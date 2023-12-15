GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids City planning Commission is recommending changes that could bring a new look to a nearly 30-acre section of the city’s riverfront.

If approved by the City Commission next year, more businesses and housing could be coming to Front and Scribner avenues. A total of 22 parcels of land that line those two streets are a step closer to new development and growth.

The zoning recommendation is just one part of the city’s masterplan as Grand Rapids works to revitalize the Grand River and the communities surrounding it.

“We are recommending that the Planning Commission consider the rezoning of the subject properties listed … from the transitional city center zone district … to the traditional neighborhood city center,” Grand Rapids City Planning Director Kristin Turkelson told the board.

Turkelson said the new zoning would allow the city to address the growing need of housing as the Westside neighborhood continues to expand.

Ryan Schmidt, a partner at Indigo Design and Development had proposed a multi-use space along 260 and 282 Leonard. But due to the current building height restrictions, their initial proposal in a city desperate for housing wasn’t going to work.

“It is something that we’ve been working on for quite some time in re-envisioning this property and finding out what we felt would be the best way to respond to the housing needs in our community, but also to activate the river in a really meaningful and attractive way,” Schmidt said.

Thanks to the proposed change in zoning, Indigo will be able to build a 10-floor high building on the Westside and, pending additional city approval, could max out at 20.

“I think it is the right direction and given the boundaries that they we’re talking about it doesn’t seem to have a lot of down side,” said Paul Hendricks, the owner of Creston Industrial Sales.

Hendricks has owned property in that same area since the 90s. He said the change in zoning makes sense to this specific location due to the natural and manmade boundaries nearby, US-131 and the river.

The final decision is now in the hands of the city commission, which is expected to take up a vote early next year.