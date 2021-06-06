City of Grand Rapids announces free outdoor fitness schedule

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation Department announced it will be hosting 15 dance, cardio and yoga classes from June 7 to Aug. 27.

The classes will take place on a weekly basis, Monday through Friday, in parks and public places across Grand Rapids. The events will be free of charge with no registration required.

If local residents plan on participating, safety measures will remain in place to follow current COVID-19 guidelines:

Participants must maintain 6 feet of distance from others outside of their household

Participant limits will be enforced when maximum capacity with proper physical distancing is reached

Participants must bring their own yoga mat, water bottle and towel if needed

Masks are not required during fitness sessions, but are encouraged when arriving, mingling and leaving

If individuals are feeling ill, they should stay home

Here is the schedule moving forward:

Mondays, June 7 through Aug. 23

Yoga at Mulick Park (1632 Sylvan Ave. SE) from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

SoulfulMOTION at Garfield Park (2111 Madison Ave. SE) from 6:30 a.m. to 7:15 p.m.

Zumba at Rosa Parks Circle (135 Monroe Center St. NW) from 6:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.

Tuesdays, June 8 through Aug. 24

POUND on The Blue Bridge from 5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.

High Fitness at 555 Monroe Avenue NW from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

30 Minute HIIT at Lookout Park (801 Fairview Ave. NE) from 6:15 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

Sunset Yoga at Lookout Park (801 Fairview Ave. NE) from 7 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

Wednesdays, June 9 through Aug. 25

Sunrise Yoga at Indian Trails Golf Course (2776 Kalamazoo Ave. SE) from 6:30 p.m. to 7:15 a.m.

Barre on The Blue Bridge from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

Kickboxing at 555 Monroe Ave. NW from 6:15 p.m. to 7 p.m.

WERQ on the Richmond Park Pool Deck (1101 Richmond St. NW) from 7:15 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursdays, June 10 through Aug. 26

Groove on The Blue Bridge from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

Tai Chi Easy at Briggs Park (350 Knapp St. NE) from 7:15 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Yoga at MLK Park (900 Fuller Ave. SE) from 7:15 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Fridays, June 11 through Aug. 27

Zumba at Roosevelt Park (739 Van Raalte Dr. SW) from 5 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.

“The free outdoor fitness series is one of our most popular summer offerings,” said David Marquardt, the city’s parks and recreation director. “We’re excited to provide another season full of opportunities for the community to get active outdoors in a safe way.”

Partners for the free outdoor fitness series include Downtown Grand Rapids, Inc., Priority Health, and Mobile GR and Parking Services.

More information can be found on the Parks and Recreation Facebook page or on the city’s website.