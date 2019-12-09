City of GR to host meetings for transformation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Grand Rapids is hosting meetings this week for the community to hear and provide input about possible changes being made to the city.

One of the discussions includes transitioning Ottawa Avenue and Ionia Avenue between Fulton Street and Michigan Street from one-way streets to two-way streets.

“There was a call out of the downtown master plan, the GR Ford plan, to look at whether the one-way streets should go two-way,” Kristin Bennett Transportation Planning and Program supervisor, said. “Now we want to look at the bigger picture, not just that one-way, two-way conversation, but ask people to respond to you know does it work for pedestrians. How’s it working for transit.”

The city says Ottawa Avenue is scheduled for resurfacing in 2021.

Other discussions include:

Intersection needs and transit operations for the area, including added a separate bikeway on Ionia Avenue.

Community events, especially near Calder Plaza and Van Andel Arena.

Opportunities to add new elements such as flowers, benches and other décor to the corridors.

The open houses will be held on:

Monday from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Ryerson Auditorium at the Grand Rapids Public Library, located at 111 Library Street NE.

Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Ryerson Auditorium at the Grand Rapids Public Library, located at 111 Library Street NE.

Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Downtown Grand Rapids Inc., located at 29 Pearl Street NW.

The city will share the designs and recommendations to the community Thursday at 5 p.m. at City Hall, located on 300 Monroe Ave. NW, in the ninth-floor commission chambers. They say the meeting should last about two hours.

“Ottawa, Ionia and Fulton are important transportation corridors for not only downtown but the entire city and greater Grand Rapids region,” Bennet said in a statement. “That’s why we hope to get participation in this design process from all who work, live and visit downtown.