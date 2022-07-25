GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Cleanup efforts continued on Monday after severe storms rolled through the state over the weekend.

Crews with the city of Grand Rapids’ forestry and public works departments were scattered across town working to remove anything blocking drivers and pedestrians from passing through.

If you’re waiting on the city of Grand Rapids to remove a tree from your street, that could happen sometime this week.

“All of the first attention roads are clear right now,” Parks Superintendent Joe Julak said. “Residential streets is where we have some trees down that are still in wires. I would say that by Wednesday we should have all of that cleaned up. Debris pick up takes a lot longer. It could be anywhere from one to two months.”

Crews clean up downed trees in Grand Rapids. (July 25, 2022)

The city received about 120 calls starting Saturday night about reports of storm damage. Since Monday afternoon, cleanup crews completed about 40 of those reports but there are still more to go.

“I would say we have about 60 in queue,” Sulak said.

He suggests residents report a tree down if they haven’t already. If you’re waiting for one to be removed, he’s asking for your patience.

“These types of things take time. But the number one thing is if there is a tree down blocking a road, a sidewalk, on a house, on a car, those are things that are high priority and if something hasn’t happened in a day or two then you need to give a call to 311,” he said. “Every citizen is an inspector. We like to get those calls so we can confirm what’s out there.”

Tree removal companies like Timber Ridge Tree Care have had their phones ringing off the hook since early Sunday morning from customers that need its services.

“There’s trees on cars, trees on fences, trees on houses,” Timber Ridge Tree Care Owner Dustin Meyers said. “We got our first call at 2 in the morning.”

A tree down atop a car in Grand Rapids. (July 25, 2022)

Since then it’s been all hands on deck to get roofs tarped and homes protected before more rain comes.

A homeowner in Kentwood said a neighbor’s tree fell on his home Sunday afternoon while his wife was sleeping. A small portion of the roof caved in right above her.

She was not hurt.

Meyers says he’s responded to calls even worse than that.

“A tree went right through the house and split the house in half,” he said.

He has about 40 team members that are working on removing trees and other debris. He said it could take three hours to a full day to remove a tree but his crew is half way done with the more than 40 homes that were on his list.

His goal is to get through them all before the end of the week.

If you’ve put in a call to his company, he says he’ll get to you as soon as he can.

“Large call volume, first come first serve,” he said.

If you’re a Grand Rapids resident removing debris from your yard, you can drop it off at the Butterworth Street drop-off facility for free. They ask that you bring your ID for a proof of residency.

The drop-off facility on Butterworth Street in Grand Rapids. (July 25, 2022)

Sulak added that the city doesn’t have curbside debris pickup so residents shouldn’t leave debris on the edge of the sidewalk.