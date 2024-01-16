GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Grand Rapids says it has issued more than 600 odd-even parking violations over the course of two significant snow events.

Since Jan. 8, Mobile GR has issued over 635 violations, the city said Tuesday morning.

In Grand Rapids, odd-even parking restrictions begin Nov. 1 of each year. Where these restrictions apply, on odd dates between 1 a.m. and 6 p.m., drivers must park on the side of the street with odd addresses. Then, on even dates between 1 a.m. and 6 p.m., drivers must park on the side of the street with even addresses.

The restrictions are meant to allow plow drivers and emergency services to access streets.

But according to plow drivers, cars are often parked illegally, making certain streets difficult or even impossible to access without scraping other vehicles. This can cause some streets not to be plowed during or after a snowstorm.

Odd-even parking restrictions run through April 1.