City manager issues order for GRPD to share weekly internal reports

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids city manager has issued an administrative order for the police department to provide weekly internal affairs records to the Office of Oversight and Public Accountability.

OPA says the Grand Rapids Police Department has denied previous requests for internal affairs files concerning the department and alleged violations of both law and privacy.

“The Grand Rapids Police Department’s Internal Affairs Unit will provide on a weekly basis to the Office of Oversight and Public Accountably a summary report of the complaints received by the Internal Affairs Unit during the preceding week,” the order says.

This administrative order went into effect on Wednesday.

Stating a viral video showing a confrontation between three men and Grand Rapids police officers, OPA says it cannot function if GRPD continues to withhold information from them.

OPA said it recently learned of the March 26 incident through social media then from GRPD in a media release. OPA called the incident “concerning” and said it has made several requests to obtain documents, but the department has not released any.

“OPA will continue to push GRPD to stand behind the values stated in their strategic plan and fully embrace accountability by providing OPA with lawful access to evidence and information,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

OPA says it will continue to seek files and evidence associated with this case but cannot guarantee it will have access.