GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — City leaders will hold a rededication ceremony Friday morning to celebrate the reopening of Rosa Parks Circle in downtown Grand Rapids.

The event scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Friday will include a ribbon-cutting and remarks from Mayor Rosalynn Bliss, City Manager Mark Washington and others. It will be streamed live on woodtv.com.

Rosa Parks Circle reopened to the public on June 1 after being closed for more than a year.

It was closed in May 2021 as part of a $3 million project to make upgrades to the downtown park. The project was planned to be finished by September on the 20th anniversary of Ecliptic, the work created by artist Maya Lin that shapes Rosa Parks Circle.

The reopening date was delayed due to manufacturing, shipping and fabrication delays on the materials used for the upgrades.