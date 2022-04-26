GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Major kudos for a Grand Rapids public school: City High Middle School has been named the top high school in the state by U.S. News & World Report.

Since being founded in the 1970s as an alternative option for Grand Rapids’ “highly motivated or academically gifted” students, City High has ranked among the nation’s best schools.

In 2022, City High was once again ranked as the state’s best school and 18th in the nation, the school’s highest rating to date.

“I want to congratulate all the City High scholars, families and staff on this remarkable accomplishment,” GRPS Superintendent Leadriane Roby said in a release.

City High finished top five in all five of the report’s ranking factors, including best in the state for performance and tied for best with highest graduation rate. City High was ranked second in college readiness, third in proficiency and fourth in curriculum breadth.

“We could not be prouder of our scholars, staff, district and community for this achievement,” Principal Ryan Huppert said in a release. “The inspiration that this accomplishment provides is worth so much to our community right now. These rankings reflect all the hard work that scholars and staff put forth to succeed here. Seeing those efforts translate into such a high level of success and recognition means the world to our school.”

City High Middle School was the first in West Michigan to offer the International Baccalaureate Middle Years and Diploma Programme, a highly regarded learning curriculum that encourages students to take ownership of their own learning and develop skills to prepare them for the real world.

City High also prides itself on promoting diversity and equality. Minorities make up at least half of the school, and 48% of students come from an economically disadvantaged home.

In 2021, City High students tested off the charts, with 81% of students deemed proficient in math and 98% in reading. Grand Rapids Public Schools graded out 26% and 39% respectively. State averages are 30% and 50%.