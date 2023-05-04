GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Grand Rapids has given funds to several local organizations for community projects and events.

The city gave a total of $78,000 to 25 different projects throughout the city through the Neighborhood Match Fund program. Each project is “designed to bring community together and promote a deeper sense of belonging among neighbors,” the city said in a Thursday release.

Projects include the Boston Square Fair, which will be put on by the Boston Square Neighborhood Association on July 8, and Grady’s Garden at Stocking Elementary, a community garden recently planted at Stocking Elementary School.

For more information on the Neighborhood Match Fund and for a full list of projects, go to grandrapidsmi.gov. The city will accept the new round of applications for the fund in June.