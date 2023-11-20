GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With weather failing to cooperate, the city of Grand Rapids has postponed the opening of the Rosa Parks Circle ice skating rink.

The rink, a yearly tradition in Grand Rapids, will open Nov. 30 — if Mother Nature allows it.

It was initially set to open Friday, but the city said the weather was too warm to make it happen. Once ready to go, the rink will be available daily through Feb. 25. You can book reservations for the first two weeks by clicking here.

The rink will allow walk-ups to come and skate. Tickets are $2 for those 17 years and younger and $4 for everyone 18 and older. Rented skates are included in that price.

Rosa Parks Circle will also host the annual Grand Rapids Christmas Tree Lighting on Dec. 1.

The city is planning on offering other winter activities for residents to enjoy during the season including snowshoeing, fat tire biking and free sled rentals.

You can stay up to date on everything regarding the ice rink at Rosa Parks Circle by checking out the city’s website and Facebook page.