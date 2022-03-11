Circle Theatre readies 2022 playbills

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids’ community theater, Circle Theatre, will kick off its 2022 season with a special fundraising concert featuring the music of James Bond.

“Nobody Does It Better” is scheduled for April 15 at the Performing Arts Center at Aquinas College.

The event is the start of the summer season, which will include a wide variety of shows. There are three musicals on the schedule — “Rent,” “The Music Man” and “Little Shop of Horrors” — along with two plays. The concert series themes include The Music of Motown, Iconic Women of Pop, and the music of Queen and David Bowie.

Community auditions are underway, and former theater president Derek Call says the talent in Grand Rapids is better than ever. He said performers are excited to get back on stage in front of a live audience and audiences are anxious to watch.

For ticket information, go to circletheatre.org.

