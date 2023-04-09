GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Some churches saw large crowds as people celebrated Resurrection Sunday also known as Easter. It’s one of the most important observances for the Christian community.

Messiah Baptist Church in Grand Rapids welcomed members and guests to its 9:30 a.m. worship service, which began with songs and dancing led by the adult choir and youth praise team. The church held an in-person resurrection service last year for the first time since the pandemic began in 2020.

Youth members of Messiah Baptist Church led the worship service on April 9, 2023.

“I think people are becoming more comfortable being in the presence of one another. Although we require masks still, I think it gives us the opportunity to still feel physical touch,” Rev. Daniel Smith said. “Being in the presence of people is an amazing thing. I think that’s what we felt this morning was being in the presence of loving people and people who are progressive and thinking outside of turmoil.”

Smith spoke about the sacrifice of Jesus Christ on the Cross and how Jesus Christ’s story resonates with everyday Christians. He challenged listeners both online and in person to model that example.

“The story of Jesus is to model to us that our season is not the end. There is always going to be a third day morning. Trouble doesn’t last always. It’s just a moment,” he said during his sermon.