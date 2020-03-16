Church feeds GRPS students amidst coronvirus outbreak

Kids pose for a photo while grabbing lunch from a Grand Rapids Public Schools program on March 16, 2020.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As Gwendolyn Childs helps her son Gabriel do his homework, she also takes time to help her church do what she calls God’s work.

“Today, we are giving breakfast and lunch to any parent that comes and says they have one child at home, two kids at home, 10 kids at home, and they’ll receive their breakfast and lunch for that child,” Childs said.

New Faith Temple is one of four designated locations Grand Rapids Public Schools selected as a grab-and-go site Monday. The school system opened the locations to make sure kids, who rely on school meals for food, don’t go hungry while school is out.

Volunteers gather at New Faith Temple to pack food for Grand Rapids Public School students amid coronavirus shutdowns. (March 16, 2020)

“People will step up when needed,” said Rob Summerfield, a volunteer for Community Kids.

Summerfield and his kids left the church with loads of food and full hearts. He’s affiliated with Community Kids, a Christian-based nonprofit that mentors inner-city children.

“We’re just trying to do what the bible says, as far as sharing God’s love with the kids,” Summerfield said.

That love is wrapped in the hands that served meals at New Faith Temple.

“No child goes hungry,” Childs said.

It’s also the same love used to make sure little Gabriel has something to eat when he’s done with his homework.

“No matter what happens, God is still in control,” Childs said.

Volunteers said they were able to serve over 100 meals to kids.

