GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Grand Rapids will start looking a little more festive downtown.

The annual Grand Rapids Christmas Tree was being installed in Rosa Parks Circle Monday morning.

The Christmas tree is a 40-foot concolor fir, also commonly called a white fir, from Dutchman Tree Farms in Manton, north of Cadillac. It traveled more than 110 miles to Grand Rapids.

The Grand Rapids Christmas Tree being ready to be installed at Rosa Parks Circle on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022.

The Grand Rapids Christmas Tree being ready to be installed at Rosa Parks Circle on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022.

The Grand Rapids Christmas Tree being installed at Rosa Parks Circle on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022.

The Grand Rapids Christmas Tree being installed at Rosa Parks Circle on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022.

The Grand Rapids Christmas Tree being installed at Rosa Parks Circle on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022.

More than 40,000 lights will be placed on the tree this year, according to Rockford Construction’s senior vice president Monica Steimle-App.

The Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, at Rosa Parks Circle and along Monroe Center.

More information can be found on the city’s website.