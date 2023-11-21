GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The city’s annual Christmas tree has been installed at Rosa Parks Circle in downtown Grand Rapids.

The 40-foot Concolor fir tree traveled more than 110 miles from Dutchman Tree Farms in Manton, north of Cadillac, according to the city.

This year’s tree sponsors are Charlie and Elizabeth Secchia and Family, Rockford Construction, Gelock Heavy Movers and Buist Electric.

The public is invited to this year’s tree-lighting event from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1.

The tree lighting event will include the Grand Rapids Ballet characters from “The Nutcracker,” open-skate, s’mores to roast and the Home Depot kids workshop.