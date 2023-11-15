GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Downtown Market is getting into the holiday spirit as the Christkindl Markt opens to the public on Friday.

The market has been years in the making, requiring hours of research to bring the European Christmas tradition to West Michigan.

“We’ve had some definite research going into all of it. Our director here, she’s been to over 70 Christmas markets in her lifetime, so this is a passion of course of hers,” Karen Carpenter, general manager of the Christkindl Markt, said. “…A lot has gone into making this authentic with our own little twists here and there.”

The market will be held in the parking lot of the Downtown Market. It will feature food items like Polish dogs, currywurst and baked goods as well as shopping items like alpaca products made with alpaca wool and wood products.

The Christkindl Markt has over 35 vendors for visitors to explore. (Courtesy of Experience GR)

“You can do personalized ornaments and other really fun traditional European things,” Carpenter said.

Most vendors will be at the market all 26 days the market is open. Two of the vendor stalls will host weekly pop-up vendors.

Since the market is outdoors in the colder months, anyone visiting is encouraged to bundle up and enjoy a warm beverage from the family-friendly German-style beverage hall.

“The Market Shed, which is a large area right in the parking lot… is all enclosed and has now glass garage doors on it. And that entire space is our beverage hall. There’s a bar in there where we are serving gluhwein (a mulled spiced wine) in our collectible gluhwein mug as well as beer from Brewery Vivant. They made a special beer for us… that also comes in a special stein that is ours,” Carpenter said.

The collectible gluhwein mugs and beer steins are very common in Europe with different cities offering their own mug design. Just like in Europe, the Christkindl Markt plans to change up the design each year, making it a collectible item.

The inaugural Christkindl Markt Gluhwein mug and beer stein. (Courtesy of the Christkindl Markt GR Facebook page)

In addition to food, beverages and gifts, the market will feature a number of activities and entertainment for visitors of all ages.

“We do have a great children’s area located inside the Downtown Market. Santa and Mrs. Claus will make their appearances here throughout the weekends, every weekend. We’re highlighting storytime with Mrs. Claus. You can write letters to Santa. He picks up his mail on Sundays. That sort of thing,” Carpenter said.

Someone who might be a new Christmas character for many is the Christkind.

“She is making her appearance a the beginning and the end of the Christmas market and she is the European giftbarer. She looks like an angel,” Carpenter said.

The Christkindl Markt has several chalets available to rent. (Courtesy of Experience GR)

For those looking to warm up, the market has several chalets with seating and heat available to rent. Click here for more information.

The Christkindl Markt is open Wednesday through Sunday. On Wednesdays and Thursdays, the market is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Fridays, it is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. On Saturdays, it is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. On Sundays, it is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Christkindl Markt closes for the season on Dec. 23.