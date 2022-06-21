Chris Schurr appears in a Grand Rapids courtroom to be arraigned on a count of second-degree murder in death of Patrick Lyoya. (June 10, 2022)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The former Grand Rapids police officer charged with murder for shooting Patrick Lyoya is expected in court this morning.

Chris Schurr has a probable cause conference scheduled for 9:30 a.m. It will stream live on woodtv.com.

The shooting happened April 4. Schurr pulled over Lyoya, 26, because the car he was driving was carrying plates that didn’t match. Video released by the Grand Rapids Police Department shows that Lyoya ran away and there was a struggle that included Lyoya grabbing Schurr’s Taser. Schurr, who was on top of Lyoya trying to hold him down, shot Lyoya in the back of the head.

An undated photo of Patrick Lyoya courtesy family.

Schurr was charged with second-degree murder on June 10. At arraignment, his defense team argued his use of force was appropriate and said he was not guilty. Schurr posted bond and was released from jail the same day.

The attorneys for Lyoya’s family have argued that Schurr repeatedly failed to deescalate the interaction with Lyoya. The second-degree murder charge means the prosecutor decided the shooting could not be justified by self-defense.

If convicted of murder, Schurr, 31, of Grandville, faces a sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole.

He has been fired from GRPD.