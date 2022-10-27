GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The preliminary hearing for the Grand Rapids police officer who shot and killed Patrick Lyoya is scheduled to begin today.

Chris Schurr, who has been fired from the Grand Rapids Police Department, is charged with second-degree murder in Lyoya’s death. At the preliminary hearing, a judge will decide whether there is enough evidence to send the case to trial.

Testimony will begin at 8:30 a.m. and will stream live on woodtv.com. If necessary, the hearing will continue Friday.

An undated photo of Patrick Lyoya courtesy family.

The hearing has been a long time coming. It was delayed twice, with Schurr’s attorneys saying they needed time to get and sort through seven years’ worth of GRPD training records. Lyoya’s family has criticized the delays, with his father saying each one was “like a knife in my heart.”

Schurr pulled Lyoya, 26, over on April 4. Video shows Lyoya ran away and there was a struggle that included Lyoya grabbing Schurr’s Taser. Schurr, who was on top of Lyoya trying to hold him down, shot Lyoya in the back of the head.

That Schurr killed Lyoya is not in question. What a jury will decide is whether it constituted murder. The second-degree murder charge means the prosecutor decided the shooting could not be justified by self-defense. Schurr’s attorneys argue he acted in accordance with GRPD policy and that his use of deadly force was justified.

Schurr, 31, has been out on bond since shortly after his arrest and charging in June. If convicted, he could be sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.