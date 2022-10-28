Chris Schurr, accused of second-degree murder in the death of Patrick Lyoya, in a Grand Rapids courtroom for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 27, 2022.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The preliminary hearing for the former Grand Rapids police officer who shot and killed Patrick Lyoya in April continues today.

The hearing will stream live on woodtv.com.

Chris Schurr is charged with second-degree murder in Lyoya’s death. A judge will decide at the end of the preliminary hearing whether there is enough evidence to send the case to trial.

The hearing began Thursday morning with several witnesses taking the stand, including the man who was a passenger in Lyoya’s car at the time of the shooting, two residents who lived in homes on Nelson Avenue SE where Lyoya was killed and an officer who arrived to the scene following the shooting.

After hours of questioning, the court decided to adjourn just before 4 p.m. and reconvene Friday morning. The defense says it has one more witness it had planned on calling on but has yet to decide if it actually will. Either way, final motions and arguments will be held in court before the judge makes his ruling.

Lyoya was killed on April 4 after he was stopped by Schurr. Video shows Lyoya ran away and there was a struggle that included Lyoya grabbing Schurr’s Taser. Schurr, who was on top of Lyoya trying to hold him down, shot Lyoya in the back of the head.

Schurr’s attorneys argue he acted in accordance with GRPD policy and that his use of deadly force was justified.

He was fired from GRPD in June after he was charged. He is free on bond.