Chris Schurr, accused of second-degree murder in the death of Patrick Lyoya, in a Grand Rapids courtroom for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 27, 2022.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A decision will be announced this morning about whether a former Grand Rapids police officer will stand trial for the murder of Patrick Lyoya.

The decision will be announced in court at 10 a.m. It will stream live on woodtv.com.

Chris Schurr is charged with second-degree murder for the killing of Lyoya, 26, on April 4.

In two days of a preliminary hearing, the court heard from Taser experts, Grand Rapids Police Department officers, people who live near where the shooting occurred and the passenger who was in Lyoya’s car before he was killed.

After the defense and prosecution laid out their arguments, Judge Nicholas Ayoub said he needed to review all evidence and applicable laws before he decided if the case would be bound over to trial.

That Schurr, 31, of Grandville, killed Lyoya is not in question. The issue being argued in court is whether it constituted murder. Schurr’s attorneys say he acted in accordance with GRPD policy and that his use of force was justified. Lyoya’s family’s attorneys have argued he repeatedly failed to de-escalate the situation and instead escalated it. In charging Schurr with second-degree murder, the prosecutor said the shooting could not be justified by self defense.

Schurr was fired from GRPD after being charged in June.