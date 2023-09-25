GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Fans of Valley Field is hosting a chili cook-off on Saturday at the historic Sullivan Field.

The cook-off goes from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tasting begins at 2:30 p.m. and includes two categories: traditional red chili and homestyle chili.

Awards will be given to the first, second and third-place winners for the Traditional Red Chili Judges’ Award, Traditional Red Chili People’s Choice, Homestyle Chili Judges‘ Award and Homestyle Chili People’s Choice.

The entrance fee is $5. A wristband for unlimited chili tastes is $15. According to the cook-off’s ticketing website, individual tastes are not for sale.

The public is asked not to bring in outside alcohol to the event because the nonprofit could lose its license. A Bloody Mary Bar will be available until noon as well as a full bar and additional food.

There will also be live music starting at 12:15 p.m.

To enter a team or to learn more information, click here.

All proceeds from the event go towards restoring the ballpark.