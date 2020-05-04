Virtual storytelling ushers in Children’s Book Week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Children’s Book Week begins Monday and to celebrate, the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Foundation is hosting an online storytelling experience.

While many students are stuck at home and focused on finishing up their regular school year online, the f oundation wants to give them a change of pace.

The organization is hosting a virtual storytelling experience to highlight its soon to be released book: “Truth And Honor: The President Ford Story.” The sneak peek is available on the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum DeVos Learning Center’s website and features videos, art from the book, and history lessons.

Organizers say at a time when it might be hard to keep your children entertained, they want to fill the gap.

“We have groups of kids in the museum for our field trips just about every single day and we know a lot of them are kind of missing out on those out-of-the-box adventures that school has to offer, so we’re doing our best to give teachers and students and parents that same fun, out-of-the-box experience,” said Clare Shubert, director of engagement and programming at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Foundation.

The book, “Truth and Honor,” is intended for kids ages 6-10 years old and is set to be released on July 14.

