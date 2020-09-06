Child hurt in Grand Rapids accidental shooting

Grand Rapids police at the scene of an accidental shooting at the Emerald Creek Apartments off the East Beltline in Grand Rapids on Sept. 6, 2020.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A nine-year-old child was injured after police say he accidentally shot himself on Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened at the Emerald Creek Apartments off the East Beltline, south of Burton Street in Grand Rapids at around 2:30 p.m. Police at the scene said the child somehow accessed the gun and shot himself in the arm. There were adults home at the time.

The child’s injuries are not life threatening. He was taken by ambulance to the hospital for treatment.

Police have contacted child protective services to report the incident and detectives will follow up.

No arrests were made at the scene.