GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The father of a child who brought a gun to a Grand Rapids elementary school is expected to face charges, the police chief said Wednesday.

Grand Rapids Police Department Chief Eric Winstrom said the father was being charged “for allowing a child to bring a fully loaded handgun to school.”

A warrant was issued for the man, who faces charges of felony firearm and fourth-degree child abuse, according to GRPD. Police did not name him.

“We want to let it be known that we are taking gun crimes very seriously,” Winstrom said.

The 8-year-old brought the loaded gun to Stocking Elementary on May 10. Another student reported it to staff, who soon confiscated it. No one was hurt.

It was the fourth similar instance this school year, prompting Grand Rapids Public Schools to ban backpacks for the remainder of the term.

Two women have already been charged after a 7-year-old student brought an unloaded gun to at Cesar E. Chavez Elementary in Grand Rapids on May 3.

Police and prosecutors have emphasized that they are focusing on the children’s parents, not the kids, who are too young to be considered responsible for their actions under the law.