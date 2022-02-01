Chicago PD commander named next Grand Rapids police chief

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Chicago Police Commander Eric Winstrom has been named Grand Rapids’ next police chief.

An undated courtesy photo of Chicago Police Commander Eric Winstrom.

In a news release Tuesday, the city said City Manager Mark Washington selected Winstrom to replace Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Payne. Winstrom is expected to start his new role as GRPD chief on March 7.

Washington will formally introduce Winstrom during a press conference scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday. It will be streamed live on woodtv.com. You can also watch it on Comcast Channel 26 or on the city’s Facebook page or YouTube channel.

During the GRPD chief finalist public forum in January, Winstrom said he is a reformer who wants to make policing better for everyone by implementing effective change based on data. He has worked as an attorney for the Chicago Police Department and has been tasked with helping reform the department. He also said he would work to improve recruiting and department morale.

Winstrom will replace GRPD Chief Eric Payne, who announced last year that he would retire after about 35 years as a police officer. Payne became chief of the Grand Rapids Police Department in July 2019. He is the first African American to hold the office.

The two other police chief finalists were Battle Creek Police Department Chief Jim Blocker and retired Milwaukee Police Inspector Jutiki Jackson.