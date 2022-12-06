GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Narcan will be available in a vending machine in Grand Rapids.

Cherry Health and the Grand Rapids Red Project partnered together to install the Narcan vending machines at two locations — the south entrance at Cherry Health’s Heart of the City Health Center located at 100 Cherry Street SE in Grand Rapids and Cherry Health’s Montcalm Health Center located at 1003 N. Lafayette Street in Greenville.

The vending machines will provide 24-hour access to the free opioid overdose reversal kit, which is expected to be delivered on Tuesday.

Narcan can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. It is a nasal-spray drug that blocks opioids’ effect on the brain and helps the patient breathe again. It has no potential to be abused.