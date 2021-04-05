Cherry Health strengthens efforts to vaccinate homeless in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Cherry Health is having a vaccine clinic Monday that is putting the priority on people who have more barriers in the way of healthcare.

It has vaccinated almost 3,000 people in the community, and nearly 170 of them are homeless.

This is through an ongoing partnership with Mel Trotter and Degage ministries with walk-in shots.

Cherry Health says the homeless typically do not have access to the internet and have higher difficulty making their appointments. This effort hopes to make it as easy as possible.

“They’re often in congregate living situations where they’re in close quarters,” said Dr. Jenny Bush, the COVID-19 response coordinator at Cherry Health. “Also, they have less access to care.

So, when they do get sick, they’re more likely to be later to seek care, resulting in them being sicker by the time they get to the hospital.”

The clinic opens at 4 p.m. at Mel Trotter’s Commerce Street location in Grand Rapids’ Heartside neighborhood. The plan is to keep these clinics going for the homeless population every other Monday.