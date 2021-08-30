Cherry Deli in Grand Rapids to close next week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A sandwich shop in Grand Rapids’ East Hills neighborhood will shutter its doors forever later this month, blaming the closure on a serious car crash that injured its chef.

Cherry Deli, which stands on Cherry Street SE east of Eastern Avenue, will close Sept. 10, it said in a post on Facebook.

The restaurant said its chef Scott Schulz was involved in a “debilitating” crash in October that prevented him from working. His children have been running the shop since then, but they’re headed off to college so they won’t be able to keep it up.

Cherry Deli has been open for 17 years.

“Thank you all for the years of love and support that we have seen from the community,” the Facebook post read in part.

Two Beards Deli in the Heartside neighborhood and the West Side Deli inside the Bridge Street market, which share the same owner as Cherry Deli, will stay open. Cherry Deli punch cards will be honored at those locations.

