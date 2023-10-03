GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The 9th annual Chef’s Specialty event is set for next week, raising money for Meals on Wheels Western Michigan.

Local chefs went head-to-head to create original recipes. The top three will serve their dishes at the Oct. 11 event, which will also honor local community leader George Aquino. Chef’s Specialty runs from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the High Five GR at 19 La Grave Ave. SE in Grand Rapids.

Meals on Wheels provides nutritious food to adults 60 and older in Kent and Allegan counties. Tickets for the chef’s specialty event are still available at the Meals on Wheels Western Michigan website.