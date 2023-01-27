GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids-based chef is celebrating the anniversary of his business on Friday and brought his food truck to an elementary deliver lunch.

“We started off our food business giving back to the community two and a half years ago, during COVID, and we’ve consistently continued to do this every year to give back to the community,” Kirel Shaw, owner of Street Chef Shaw, said.

At lunchtime, Shaw delivered chicken and pork tacos to about 135 students and staff at Ken-O-Sha Park Elementary.

“The community supports us. Without the community, you’re not going to have any support either way. So I feel like if you’re giving back to the community, they’re always going to give back to you,” he said.