GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Flights at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport will soon be taking off and arriving at the newly expanded Concourse A.

News 8 got a sneak peek into the nearly completed expansion of the concourse Wednesday nearly six months after the airport first let media explore the space. The new gates will primarily serve those flying with Delta, American and United airlines.

The new $112 million project includes eight new gates for Concourse A, for a total of 14 at that concourse, and adds 155,000 square feet to the space. Once the project is fully completed, there will be a total of 22 gates at the airport.

The expansion was planned with a more open design in mind to match the growth of West Michigan.

“The original concourse A was built for 30- to 50-seat turboprop and small regional jets. Today’s concourse every gate and every hold room is sized for mainline aircraft — that’s aircraft seating 120 to 180 passengers,” Casey Ries, the engineering and planning director at the airport, said.

An original model of what the concourse will look like with planes docking into the terminals.

New furniture will be placed throughout the expanded concourse.

Artist from West Michigan were commissioned to design the artwork that will flood the new expanded concourse.

Some renderings of the new markets that will be located at Concourse A.

Along with the additional gates and space, new food options and retail outlets will also be coming to the concourse. Some of the new vendors include Uccello’s Ristorante, Freddy’s, Madcap Coffee and Nantucket Bakery. A new beer garden concept called Aletitude will also be placed there.

“We’ve been contemplating how to keep up with the growth of our region, how to keep the availability of gate spaces for airlines to serve our community,” Ries said. “And it’s been a challenge.”

The concourse will now be outfitted with new furniture from three different local establishments. MillerKnoll, who has seats in airports across the country, played a role in the layout of the new seats. Their chairs were made less a mile from the airport.

“Being able to help people have a better travel experience,” Michael Dura, regional director of the Great Lakes for MillerKnoll, said. “I think we’re known a lot for our office furniture, but we transcend that space. And if we can make travel for folks going through our home even better, we wanted to be a part of that.”

New artwork from local artists will also be placed throughout the terminal. Several works were placed into the floor of the expansion as part of terrazzo pieces.

This is just the first phase of the project. Enhancements to the remainder of Concourse A and the rest of the airport are scheduled to be made into 2024. A suspended art installation and a new executive lounge are also part of the second phase.

The first flights will arrive and use the new expansion Friday.