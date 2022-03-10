Check before buying: BBB warns about 2nd Van Gogh exhibit

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Confusion is brewing over two separate immersive Van Gogh experiences, with consumer advocates warning people against buying tickets for one of them.

The first event, “Beyond Van Gogh”, will be at DeVos Place Convention Center downtown June 14 through July 9. The traveling exhibition was recently a big hit in Detroit and tickets are now on sale for the Grand Rapids show.

The Better Business Bureau is warning art fans about a company advertising a different Van Gogh experience that still hasn’t revealed where it’s going.

Susan Nowak is a big fan of the arts, so she was eager to take in the sights and sounds of an immersive Van Gogh experience. But after she bought tickets to the event that was sold on the website Fever, something didn’t seem right.

“I got to look at the tickets more and there was not a venue. It just says… ‘You’ll get an email a couple days before the event for where you’re going.’ Well, I’ve never had tickets like that before,” Nowak said. “I’m out of my safety zone here. Am I doing the right thing? Am I being scammed?”

On the second event’s website, it just says it’ll be at “a secret location in Grand Rapids (to be announced soon)” and says tickets generally being non-refundable, except for special circumstances.

Ticket problems are common with the company. A Detroit News article says that Fever’s Van Gogh experience in Detroit last year was delayed twice and still hasn’t happened.

The BBB says Fever has had more than 1200 complaints filed against it nationwide in the last year — enough to trigger a BBB “pattern of complaint” alert.

Claire Rosenzweig is the president and CEO of the BBB of Metropolitan New York, where Fever’s headquarters are also based.

“People who purchase a ticket for the event and then are having trouble either getting through to the company or finding out information about the event, or not getting their refunds in a timely way, or in some cases at all,” Rosenzweig said.

Nowak says that is the case for her. She wants her money back and others to be on the lookout.

“Just be careful if you’re going to order tickets off of (Fever),” Nowak said. “I don’t trust them anymore.”

The BBB says if you already purchased a ticket and you’re getting nowhere with Fever, it’s best to file a complaint with the BBB.

News 8 reached out to Fever for comment but did not hear back before close of business Thursday.