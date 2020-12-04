Charity auction benefiting DeVos Children’s Hospital

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — You could help support two programs for patients and families at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital through a new auction starting Friday.

The auction includes some of the following items from Rich and Helen Devos: a signed Orlando Magic jersey, an Amway anniversary pin, a Michael Jordan Signed basketball and more.

The money will go to help the DeVos Endowment for Transplant Patients and Families Celebrations and the hospital’s Holiday Endowment for Children.

You will have until Dec. 13 to bid on items.

Vicki Weaver, president of the Spectrum Health Foundation, spoke to News 8 Friday. Watch the interview above.