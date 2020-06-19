Charges issued against 2 more in Grand Rapids riot

Rioters smash the Secretary of State office in downtown Grand Rapids on May 30, 2020.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Charges have been issued against two more people in connection to the riot in downtown Grand Rapids late last month.

Byron Castaneda, 21, was arraigned June 15 on charges of riot, a 10-year felony, and breaking and entering a building with intent to commit a larceny. He’s also accused of lying to police during a violent crime investigation, a two-year high misdemeanor.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said he’s accused of breaking into the F. David Barney clothing store on Ottawa Avenue between Monroe Center and Pearl Street NW.

Clare Anwyn Newhall, also 21, was charged with felony riot and misdemeanor malicious destruction of property.

She’s accused of contributing to the damage at the Michigan Secretary of State’s Office on Division Avenue at Fulton Street, which is in the same building as Grand Rapids police headquarters. Rioters smashed out the windows of the office and went inside.

Court records show Newhall still has a warrant out for her arrest. An arraignment date has not yet been set.

So far, 12 adults and one juvenile have been charged in connection to the riot overnight from May 30 to May 31. About 100 buildings were damaged and several police cruisers were destroyed, resulting in some $2 million in private damages and costs to the city.