2 more charged in Grand Rapids riot

Grand Rapids

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic gavel generic courtroom_214703

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two more men have been charged for their alleged roles in the Grand Rapids riot in May.

Prosecutors allege Sean Mulhall took part in damaging the U.S. Bankruptcy Court building, which is in the same building as the Secretary of State’s office downtown.

Mulhall previously has been tied to the riot.

Prosecutors charged a new suspect, Cole Robert Taylor, as well.

Taylor is accused of rioting, stealing from a car and receiving and concealing over $1,000 in stolen property.

  • A booking photo of Sean Mulhall. (Courtesy)
  • A booking photo of Cole Taylor. (Courtesy)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links