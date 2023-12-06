GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The teen accused of bringing a loaded gun to a Grand Rapids High school will face charges, the prosecutor says.

The boy faces felony charges of carrying a concealed weapon and violating a weapons-free zone, plus a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge, Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said Wednesday.

The teen is being charged in juvenile court, which means the case will be sealed. His name was not released.

“I appreciate the work of Grand Rapids Police, and Grand Rapids Public Schools, in promptly and professionally handling the case,” Becker said in a statement.

Metal detectors flagged the 15-year-old boy as he entered Ottawa Hills High School Tuesday morning. Grand Rapids Public Schools said one of its public safety officers searched his backpack, found the loaded handgun and called police.

The district said the teen never threatened anyone and did not seem to have any intent to do harm.

“Our system worked the way it should have. We made sure that a weapon did not get into the hallways of our buildings,” GRPS spokesman Leon Hendrix said Tuesday. “But we don’t want our system to have to work like this. We want that these guns are not in the hands of our young people.”

Hendrix urged parents to engage with their kids about the dangers of guns and check their bags to see what they are carrying.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said investigators later learned the gun, a 9 mm, had been stolen. Chief Eric Winstrom said his department would work to find out how it came into the teen’s hands.