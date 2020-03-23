Closings & Delays
Charges dropped for man accused of shooting at agent

Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Charges have been dismissed for a man who was accused of firing shots at a fugitive task force agent in Grand Rapids.

The incident happened Feb. 4 in Grand Rapids’ Baxter neighborhood. Police say the task force was looking for Maxamillion Long, 27, after he absconded parole. Shots were fired at the agent’s unmarked car. No one was hurt and police say Long gave up peacefully.

Long was arrested and arraigned on a count of attempted murder and a weapons charge. Those charges were dropped due to conflicting evidence and witness statements.

Prosecutors say the case is still being investigated.

