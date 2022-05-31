GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A 13-year-old who police say accidentally fired a gun while playing with it, killing another teen, now faces a criminal charge.

The 13-year-old faces a count of careless discharge causing death, the Kent County prosecutor confirmed Tuesday morning. The prosecutor did not provide any additional information because the defendant is a juvenile.

The charges stem from the death of 13-year-old Gabriel Hojnacki. He was shot Saturday night on Alpine Avenue NW between 8th and 9th streets. The Grand Rapids Police Department said the teens were playing with a gun when it went off, hitting Gabe.

The grandfather of the boy who now faces charges told News 8 that the gun is his. He said he kept it in an unlocked dresser in his bedroom and the shooting happened while he was at work.

Gabe’s family said he loved fishing and biking. He was among six children and was a student at Kenowa Hills Public Schools.