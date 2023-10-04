GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — We are just a few weeks away from the start of the Grand Rapids Gold season and the team is looking to give you another reason to check out a game this year.

The G-League affiliate of the Denver Nuggets has released its giveaway and theme night schedule for the 2023-24 season at Van Andel Arena. This will include six specialty jersey nights that will be worn by the players and then auctioned off afterward.

Some of the giveaways include Denver Nuggets replica championship rings, lightsabers and Gold chains. The full list of each game’s theme and giveaways is below:

Nov. 12: magnet schedule giveaway

Nov. 18: Nuggets Night, commemorative Nuggets championship ring giveaway

Dec. 2: Flint Tropics Night, captain’s hat giveaway

Jan. 5: replica jersey giveaway

Jan. 7: Star Wars Day, lightsaber giveaway

Jan. 14: Bluey Day, meet and greet with characters from “Bluey”

Jan. 15: MLK Day game

Feb. 14: Valentine’s Day game

March 3: Marvel Superhero Day, superhero cape giveaway

March 9: Space Jam Night, Buckets bobblehead giveaway

March 30: Fan Appreciation Night, Gold chain giveaway

On top of the theme nights and giveaways, the Gold will also be bringing back its buy one, get one ticket free on Tuesdays, $2 beer and hot hogs on Thursdays and Fridays and on Sundays this season, families can get four tickets and a $20 food voucher for just $50.

Tickets for single games are now on sale, you can purchase them by clicking here.