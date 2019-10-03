Ceremony held for mixed-use development in Grand Rapids

A photo of the sledgehammer ceremony for the mixed used development project at 415 Franklin Street SE, Grand Rapids. (Oct. 3, 2019)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Southeast Grand Rapids neighborhood is one step closer to housing a mixed-use development after a kickoff ceremony at 415 Franklin Street SE Thursday morning.

The Inner City Christian Federation has partnered with Madison Church to revitalize the former Grand Rapids Christian High School.

It will house ICCF’s new headquarters, Madison Church – Ford Campus, an early childhood education center and 41 one and two-bedroom apartments.

People who attended the sledgehammer ceremony had an opportunity to tour the three-story building after remarks.

“ICCF has built a lot of houses and we’ve done a lot of projects like this. We’ve got another going at 501 Eastern and Stockbridge, but… they’re housing projects. They’re going to provide phenomenal housing services and I could crow about those, but you don’t have this kind of synergy and connection and the vibrancy of having all these things going on at the same time, at the same place,” ICCF Planned Giving Specialist Hank Kroondyk told News 8.

The $19 million project is slated to be completed in Nov. 2020.