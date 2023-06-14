GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual West Michigan CEO Summit this week.

On Thursday, from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., summit attendees will hear from a diverse group of business leaders on the topic of “creating resiliency in business” — a fitting focus as local businesses continue to try to recover from the effects of the pandemic and inflation.

“As leaders, we always want to get better,” Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Rick Baker said in a statement. “There’s a lot thrown our way, so we have to be resilient to create better companies, better communities, and leave a lasting legacy. The question becomes, how do we rise to meet this challenge? I’m looking forward to exploring answers to this question and more at the West Michigan CEO Summit.”

The summit will cover topics including culture, mentorship, leadership, talent, strategic planning, industry trends and how to gain traction in your business. The event is taking place at the JW Marriott. Find ticket information here.

WOOD TV8 Live Desk host Phil Pinarski will be on location throughout the morning talking with speakers and attendees about building a resilient West Michigan community. You can watch the interviews on our Facebook page.