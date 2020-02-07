CenterPointe mall Launch to include new obstacle course

Courtesy photos show the inside of the new Launch Family Entertainment Park at the Shops at CenterPointe mall in Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — What do you get when you combine “American Ninja Warrior” -type obstacles, virtual reality and video games? The newest business coming to the Shops at CenterPointe mall.

Launch Family Entertainment Park is opening next to Planet Fitness, at the former site of AirTime Trampoline & Game Park.

Colliers International says the Rhode Island-based company has been revamping the 33,000 square-foot space for the last two to three months.

A representative of Launch Family Entertainment Park says the site will be home to KRAVE restaurant, a 27-game arcade, rock-climbing tower, trampoline courts, toddler play area, jungle gym, several party rooms and a VIP mezzanine.

A courtesy photo from Launch Family Entertainment Park shows Krave restaurant inside their new location in Grand Rapids.

This is Launch’s first franchise in West Michigan. The company says it picked CenterPointe mall because of its central location. The next closest Launch is in Okemos, near Lansing.

The Grand Rapids Launch will also include a new concept that’s billed as one of the first of its kind in the nation: XP Arena. The company says it’s a “gamified obstacle course” testing physical and mental skills.

Launch is expected to open on Valentine’s Day. The business will be open daily, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays.