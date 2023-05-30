A 2016 file image of Festival of the Arts at Calder Plaza in downtown Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — We’re just days away from the start of what’s considered a kickoff to summer in downtown Grand Rapids: Festival of the Arts.

“Festival is a celebration of the arts and culture here in West Michigan. It’s focused on local artists, local families, local businesses celebrating the arts,” executive director Missy Summers said.

Festival features food booths and trucks, live performances, an art show and free activities for the whole family.

“One of the cool ones we have this year is ‘Typewriter 101,'” Summers said. “You’ll be able to type postcards for family and friends. You can write part of a community poem. You can do art. It’s for all ages, young and old.”

She said the festival, now in its 54th year, started Grand Rapids’ reputation as a city of art.

“What we pride ourselves on is having so many local artists and letting them display and get discovered and bringing the community and the businesses into that, into the art and culture in West Michigan,” Summers said.

Volunteers are still needed. You can sign up online even after the event starts.

Festival of the Arts kicks off Friday at 5 p.m. Saturday’s hours are 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. and Sunday’s hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.