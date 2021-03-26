Celebration Cinema offers showtimes for families with special needs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Celebration Cinema is bringing back a program this weekend that is designed to help people with special needs feel more comfortable going to the movies.

The purpose of Sensory Showtimes is to make going to the movies something for everyone to enjoy.

“We’re really very, very, very excited,” said Cathy Blatnik, the president of the Mid-Michigan Autism Association.

Blatnik is also a mom of a son with both epilepsy and autism.

“My family has really never been able to go to a movie before because it would be very difficult for Dominic to sit there, be able to enjoy the movie with the rest of us,” said Blatnik. “The bright lights, unexpected noises, really kind of, they trigger a seizure.”

Blatnik’s former problems with going to the movies are now nonexistent, all thanks to Celebration Cinema.

“Sometimes people are not as accepting as maybe they should be, so what I like about it is that I can totally 100% relax as a parent,” said Blatnik.

“It’s something we can do easily and it opens the door wider, so we’re really proud to offer it,” said Emily Loeks, who works in community affairs for Studio C.

The company’s relaunched Sensory Showtimes will feature lower volume, dimmed theater lights and limited previews.

Jane Eppard, the executive director of the Family Hope Foundation, also played a large role in making this possible.

“These families are no different than any other family and wanting to experience the joys and the fun of a movie,” said Eppard.

Blatnik is now glad she can go to the movies with her son and have far much less to worry about.

“We’re going to be the first ones in line. We’re going to have our big bowl of popcorn and we’re going to be ready to watch the movie,” said Blatnik.

Sensory Showtimes kicks off Saturday at 10:30 a.m. with “Tom and Jerry.” More information about Celebration Cinema can be found online.