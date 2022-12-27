GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids African American Museum and Archives will be celebrating Kwanzaa with an event this Saturday.

The Kids Kwanzaa event will have crafts, games, movies, stories and food. It will take place at GRAAMA, located at 87 Monroe Center St. NW near Ionia Avenue, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The seven-day celebration was first started in 1966. Each day represents a different principle, like unity, purpose and faith, according to George Bayard, the executive director of GRAAMA.

“Each family has their own independent way of celebrating. But generally, they look for a community Kwanzaa,” Bayard said.

More information can be found at graama.org.

For the full conversation with GRAAMA Executive Director George Bayard, watch the video in the player above.